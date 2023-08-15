Temple Bar pub owner plans new Dame Street hotel

Shamrock Chambers at the junction of Dame Street and Eustace Street which Temple Bar owner, Tom Cleary, wants to turn into a new 47-bedroom hotel. Photograph: Dominic Coyle

The owner of one of Ireland’s best known pubs, The Temple Bar, has lodged for a new hotel for the Temple Bar area in Dublin. Tom Cleary’s Chambers Properties Ltd has applied for permission for a new 47-room boutique hotel facing on to Dame Street and Eustace Street.

The application involves the change of use of a building known as the Shamrock Chambers. The five-storey over basement building currently houses a vacant restaurant, unused offices and a shop. He wants to transform it into a six-storey hotel.

Tom and Jackie Cleary’s Temple Inns Ltd paid more than €11 million last year for the Temple Bar Lane hotel, adjacent to their The Temple Bar.

“The proposed change of use and additional storey are a positive proposition for Shamrock Chambers, bringing an underutilised but historic and characterful property back into a more active and sustainable state and use,” said Patricia Thornton, of Thornton O’Connor.

She said the design of the hotel, including the additional storey proposed “respects the existing building and its environs, including the merits of the conservation area”. Using the building for a hotel would not lead to “an over-concentration of hotels/aparthotel accommodation in this part of the city, as has been recently assessed by the council”, she added. The plan proposes the hotel’s main entrance will front on to Eustace Street..

She noted Dublin City Council had previously granted planning permission for a 39-bedroom hotel on the same site in February 2018 but that planning permission has since expired.

Cantrell and Crowley Architects, who have been commissioned to design the hotel, the number of rooms required to make the business viable necessitated the additional storey to the existing building

A decision is due on the application next month.