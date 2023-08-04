Record day for Dublin Airport as holidaymakers flee Irish summer

Some 120,585 passengers travelled through the transport hub on Sunday, July 30th, the highest number ever recorded in a single day, according to Dublin Airport operator daa. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Dublin Airport has reported its busiest ever day amid a sharp rebound in the number of passengers travelling through the hub last month.

Some 120,585 passengers travelled through the transport hub on Sunday, July 30th, the highest number ever recorded in a single day, according to Dublin Airport operator daa.

The company, which Fingal County Council recently ordered to reduce the number of night-time flights at the airport, said that 3.4 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport last month, a 13 per cent increase on July 2022 and “on a par with July 2019″.

Cork Airport, meanwhile, reported its busiest July since 2008 as 301,000 passengers travelled through the hub, also up 13 per cent on last July.

Kenny Jacobs, chief executive of daa, said the numbers were “no surprise” given that July was the wettest month on record. “The busiest days in July normally come in the middle part of the month, but this year passenger numbers continued to rise as the month went on at both Dublin and Cork airports,” he said.

Mr Jacobs said the operation of the airport had been “smooth” so far this summer as daa seeks to make amends for the chaos that plagued the peak travel season last year.

Late last month, the semi-State company was handed an enforcement order by Fingal County Council, ruling that the number of night-time flights at the airport from its new runway amounted to “unauthorised development”.

The new runway, which opened last August, has been a huge source of noise complaints from local residents, many of whom unexpectedly found their homes were along its flight path.

Mr Jacobs at the time said the council’s decision would be bad for consumers using the airport and the economy. The airport operator also complained about a lack of resources in An Bord Pleanála, which was leading to delays in getting a ruling on a further planning application about a proposed new noise quota system.