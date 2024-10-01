Budget 2025: Shades of Celtic Tiger era ‘payback’ in this pre-election budget

A budget package is all about priorities. And it is crystal clear that the priority of Budget 2025 is getting the Coalition re-elected.

Over the past week the extent of the money to be paid out to households before the end of this year has climbed to around €2 billion, most of it in two universal payments – energy credits and child benefit – which will give cash to rich and poor alike.

Last Friday at a press briefing budget Ministers Jack Chambers and Paschal Donohoe said that with inflation coming down, the package of once-offs would not be on the scale of those in the previous budget.

Four days later there is little difference between the two years – with the package of once-offs climbing to more than €2.2 billion when business supports are added in, just a fraction below Budget 2024.

It seems the publication of the pre-budget figures last Saturday, outlining the large surpluses in prospect, set off a final push from spending ministers and party leaders for more.

The Coalition leaders can, as the saying goes, resist everything but temptation – and not are there signs of a more prudent approach on the Opposition benches.

With inflation having fallen sharply, this splurge of once-off cash is not a good use of public money. True, prices remain high and many lower earners still find their budget squeezed.

No one would argue that the double welfare payment at Christmas should not be renewed each year.

But there are ways of targeting money at these groups through the welfare system - and, unlike in the months after the crisis hit – the Coalition has had plenty of time to work on how to do this.

Instead, it has chosen to go big, giving much of the money out in the two big payments which benefit households at all income levels – energy credits and child benefit - meaning a lot of the benefit goes to those who don’t need it.

While many households do require support, they are left relying again on once-off cash for much of this. Temporary measures don’t solve permanent problems

And the Coalition has ensured that whoever forms the next Government will be under huge pressure to repeat the payments next year, because households have become used to them, making a bit of a joke of the “once-off” tag.

The better off will just spend the extra cash, risking a boost to inflation in some areas, or stick it in already-bulging savings accounts. Families will benefit to a much greater extent than single people, due to the large reliance on child benefit.

There is no wider strategy behind the cost-of-living package, no message of where the Coalition wants to take the country.

What many households would surely welcome is delivery of better services in areas like health and education, rather than a temporary cash boost. But improving services takes time and there is a trip to the polling booths coming.

The deal between the budget departments and the spending ministers in the last couple of years has been to rely on once-offs to avoid long-term spending commitments.

But as the cost-of-living crises eases, the idea was to start winding these measures down. Instead they are now being baked in to household budgets – and political expectations.

No one would argue that the double welfare payment at Christmas should not be renewed each year. But are households to expect double child welfare weeks and energy credits every year as well?

This largesse this time is possible because of the extraordinary health of the public finances. The mainstream budget measures for next year – the permanent tax and welfare changes – have been broadly kept to levels signalled over the summer, though the tax package has crept a little higher.

Much of this is required to adjust the tax and welfare systems for inflation.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) argues that the Government should be maintaining tighter control of permanent spending – and that not doing so risks pushing up inflation.

The Government says that the rising population and the needs of the State require more spending in areas like housing, water and energy and on public services. The right balance is hard to strike, in an economy at full capacity, though the investment needs are obvious.

Billions extra have been allocated here and in his speech the Minister for Finance sent messages to foreign investors and more widely about addressing key shortages in housing, water and energy, helped by funds from Apple and selling down the State’s AIB shares. To make these commitments credible, better and faster delivery will be essential.

The size of the available cash on future budgets day will shrink and the decisions will get a lot more difficult.

Leeway remains in the public finances. The Government continues to put money into two funds to support future spending, and is targeting a significant budget surplus for next year.

This is welcome and is starting to build in some resilience to the public finances. However, corporate taxes and much of the income tax base are reliant on a small number of big companies.

The Department of Finance estimates that netting out the froth from the corporation tax take, the public finances will be in deficit next year, in contrast to a headline surplus of close to €10 billion.

It has been making this argument for some years and corporation tax keeps on going up. Perhaps the wolf will arrive one year, or at least the huge surge in corporation tax payments will end.

Apart from allocating a lot of cash to future important investments, the budget looks unfocused. The payments to households have shades of the Celtic Tiger " payback time” approach.

This year, the Coalition can get away with it, while keeping the budget in surplus. But you would suspect that, before long, the size of the available cash on future budgets day will shrink and the decisions will get a lot more difficult.