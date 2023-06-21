Titanic submersible: ‘Underwater noises’ detected in search for missing vessel

“Underwater noises” have been detected in search for the missing Titan submersible vessel that disappeared in the North Atlantic on Sunday while on a dive to the site of the Titanic shipwreck. The search is continuing on Wednesday.

Here’s what we know so far:

Remote-operated vehicles being used in the search have been relocated to in an attempt to locate the source of the underwater noises

The vessel went missing on Sunday morning, beginning an international search operation covering some 25,9000 sq km of ocean

Contact with the vessel was lost about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive, some 640km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada

There were five passengers on-board the vessel when it went missing including British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush and reportedly French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet

On Tuesday, the US Coast Guard estimated the 6.7m long OceanGate Expeditions vessel had 40 hours of oxygen left

‘Underwater noises’ were detected in the search area on Tuesday

US coast guard captain Jamie Frederick has told reporters that US and Canadian aircraft have searched more than 25,900 sq km of sea.

The Titanic shipwreck lies 1,450km east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 644km south of St John’s, Newfoundland. Canada’s Polar Prince ship has been conducting surface searches alongside a Canadian Boeing P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, Associated Press reports.

The Canadian military has dropped sonar buoys to listen for any possible sounds from the Titan. An underwater robot is also searching in the vicinity of the Titanic. Two US Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft have been conducting overflights.

To aid the search, three C-17s from US air mobility command have moved another commercial company’s submersible and support equipment from Buffalo to St John’s. A Canadian navy ship carrying a medical team specialising in dive medicine and a six-person mobile hyperbaric recompression chamber was also en route on Wednesday. – Guardian

A former employee of OceanGate had raised concerns over “safety and quality control issues regarding the Titan to OceanGate executive management”, according to court filings.

David Lochridge, OceanGate’s former director of marine operations, claimed in the August 2018 court document he was wrongfully fired after flagging worries about the company’s alleged “refusal to conduct critical, non-destructive testing of the experimental design”.

After “issues of quality control” with Titan were raised, the filings say OceanGate chief executive and founder Stockton Rush asked Mr Lochridge was asked to conduct a “quality inspection” report on the vessel.

During this process, Mr Lochridge “identified numerous issues that posed serious safety concerns” but he was allegedly “met with hostility and denial of access” to necessary documents before later being fired.

The document claims he became concerned about a “lack of non-destructive testing performed on the hull of the Titan”, and that he “stressed the potential danger to passengers of the Titan as the submersible reached extreme depths”.

In a November 2022 episode of his Unsung Science podcast, CBS journalist David Pogue interviewed Mr Rush ahead of going on a Titan expedition to the wreckage.

In the podcast, Mr Rush told him: “You know, at some point, safety is just pure waste.

“I mean, if you just want to be safe, don’t get out of bed, don’t get in your car, don’t do anything.

“At some point, you’re going to take some risk, and it really is a risk-reward question.

“I think I can do this just as safely by breaking the rules.”

Mr Pogue also said he had signed a waiver before going on the dive which allegedly said: “The experimental submersible vessel has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body” and that the trip could result in death.

OceanGate has been approached for comment. – PA

The Explorers’ Club, of which the British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding is a founding member, shared an upbeat message on Wednesday morning.

President Richard Garriot de Cayeux said in a statement: “There is cause for hope, that based on data from the field, we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site.

“They precisely understand the experienced personnel and tech we can help deploy ... We believe they are doing everything possible with all the resources they have.”

Mr Garriot de Cayeux said they are ready to provide the UK-based Magellan’s remotely operated that is certified to travel as deep as 6,000m. – PA

A Canadian surveillance aircraft looking for the missing Titan submersible in the North Atlantic “detected underwater noises in the search area,” the US coast guard (USCG) said late Tuesday.

The USCG said in a brief statement on Twitter that some of the remote-operated vehicles involved in the search had been relocated in an attempt to determine the origin of the sounds. Those searches had so far “yielded negative results” but were continuing, the statement said.

The USCG, the US department of homeland security and the Canadian military did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday night. – The New York Times