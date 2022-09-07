UK will legislate on North protocol if negotiations fail, new Northern Secretary says

Britain’s new Northern Secretary has stressed his government’s commitment to a “negotiated solution” with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol during his first Northern Ireland question time in his new role.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday morning, Chris Heaton-Harris repeatedly emphasised the UK’s preference was to resolve the issues through negotiation but added that if this was not forthcoming, “we will legislate”.

Mr Heaton-Harris, a former foreign office minister, said that when he had left the department in February “I thought ... there was a fairly obvious landing zone for the negotiations, and I very much hope and believe that is the case today.

“I think everything can be sorted out by negotiations, but we do have legislation which we will use if not.”

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which was introduced in Parliament earlier this year, will give the UK the power to unilaterally disapply parts of the protocol, the agreement that governs post-Brexit trading and regulatory arrangements between Northern Ireland and the EU.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government since the Assembly elections in May, when the DUP — which is opposed to the protocol — refused to re-enter Stormont until the issues are resolved to its satisfaction.

During Northern Ireland questions Mr Heaton-Harris also stressed the UK government’s commitment to the restoration of the Assembly and said he would “urge” the leaders of the North’s main political parties to “form an Executive as soon as possible”.

“I know the House shares my view that Northern Ireland needs a stable, fully functioning, devolved government to deliver on the issues that matter to people most.”

Mr Heaton-Harris was challenged by DUP MP Sammy Wilson to “do what is necessary to get Stormont restored, namely removing the poison of the protocol” and by other MPs who questioned whether he would work with all political parties.

“I will work with everybody to try and get those problems solved,” he said and urged the DUP to “form an Executive because I do think the best way forward for Northern Ireland is for it to have a functioning Executive in the future”.

Mr Heaton-Harris is due in Northern Ireland for his first meetings with political leaders this week.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Sinn Féin’s deputy leader and Northern Ireland’s First Minister-designate, Michelle O’Neill, said she was to meet the Northern Secretary on Thursday and would “make it clear that his first priority must be getting an Executive up and running.

“Workers, families and small businesses need our help now,” she said. “There can be no more delays.”

Mr Heaton-Harris was also repeatedly asked by MPs to outline how he would ensure people in Northern Ireland would receive help with their energy bills.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to outline measures to limit energy costs for consumers on Thursday, but it is unclear how this will apply in Northern Ireland, which has a different energy market and lacks an Executive to distribute any additional funds that may be allocated through the “Barnett consequentials” process.

The Barnett formula is the way the UK government ensures that a share of additional funding — allocated only to England — is provided fairly to Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.