Liz Truss appointed British prime minister as Boris Johnson formally resigns

Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become prime minister and form a new government. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

Liz Truss has succeeded Boris Johnson as British prime minister and becomes the third woman to enter Downing Street following her election as Conservative Party leader yesterday.

Ms Truss arrived at Balmoral Castle around 12pm after wet weather delayed her visit and met Queen Elizabeth who formally invited her to become UK prime minister and form a new government just before 1pm. The new prime minister will make a statement in Downing Street later this afternoon.

Mr Johnson met the queen at Balmoral earlier this morning to hand in his resignation.

Ms Truss is expected to announce her full cabinet this evening with business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng set to become chancellor of the exchequer, James Cleverly appointed as foreign secretary and Suella Braverman as home secretary. Priti Patel resigned as home secretary on Monday, and neither she nor deputy prime minister Dominic Raab is expected to be in Ms Truss’s cabinet.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said her appointment is an opportunity to “reset” the post-Brexit relationship between Britain and Ireland.

There is an expectation in Government Buildings that Mr Martin and Ms Truss will speak by phone in the coming days. Mr Martin expressed hope that negotiations on resolving the dispute over the Brexit agreement’s Northern Ireland protocol can resume.

Ms Truss (47) defeated former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak by 57 per cent to 43 per cent in a vote of Conservative Party members, the result of which was announced on Monday.

Following the announcement in Westminster, she paid tribute to predecessor Mr Johnson and promised to show that her government could deliver on its promises over the next two years.

“During this leadership campaign, I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative. My friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply. And I will deliver on the National Health Service,” she said.

Energy package

Ms Truss’s first major policy priority will be delivering a package of support for households struggling with energy bills that are set to soar even higher next month.

The Daily Telegraph reported that among the measures under consideration is a scheme to freeze bills until the next general election in 2024, while the Times suggested the measures could also apply to businesses whose energy prices are not covered by the household cap.

Details have yet to be announced, with Bloomberg suggesting the Truss administration could directly fix a new unit price that households will pay for electricity and gas, with regulator Ofgem sidelined from its role in setting the price cap.

Treasury chief secretary Simon Clarke, a close ally of Ms Truss, declined to give details of the package, which is expected to be announced as soon as Thursday.

But he said it will “come very shortly” and “there is a clear commitment to rise to the level of events and to provide early certainty to families and businesses that there will be help available to meet the undoubted challenges that this autumn and winter are going to bring”.

He told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: “It will be a major moment, I think, in terms of drawing a line under the sense of uncertainty which undoubtedly is present in the country at this time.”

Senior opposition politicians said the freeze must not be paid for by billpayers through a loan system.

Labour has called for a freeze funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas producers, and the party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, told Good Morning Britain: “To make working people pay for it when the gas and oil companies have made bumper profits would be completely unfair.

“Therefore, the windfall tax on these companies, who have made extra profit than what they were expecting, is the right thing to do.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey told BBC Breakfast the plan being worked on “isn’t a freeze, it’s a loan”.

“What they’re saying is that families and pensioners should be paying this back for years to come. That’s just not right,” he said. — Additional reporting PA