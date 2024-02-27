Department of Foreign Affairs is providing assistance as Irish citizen is detained in Iraq

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said that it would not comment on any individual case. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance in the case of an Irish citizen reportedly detained in Iraq.

Yasser Eljuboori was detained in Baghdad while travelling back to Ireland, according to a post on his wife’s X account. Laura Wickham said in the post on Monday evening that Mr Eljuboori, an “anti-corruption advocate”, is being held without any legal basis.

“His family and friends are extremely concerned,” Ms Wickham said.

In a statement, the departmentsaid that it would not comment on any individual case, but confirmed it was aware of Mr Eljuboori’s situation.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance,” the statement read.

