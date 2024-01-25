Israel-Hamas war: Qatar accuses Netanyahu of obstructing Gaza mediation effort after leaked recording

Qatar has accused Binyamin Netanyahu of obstructing mediation efforts in the Gaza war and prioritising his career. Photograph: ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Qatar has accused Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu of obstructing mediation efforts in the Gaza war and prioritising his career after a leaked recording allegedly captured him calling the Gulf state “problematic”.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, wrote on X: We are appalled by the alleged remarks attributed to the Israeli Prime Minister in various media reports about Qatar’s mediation role. These remarks if validated, are irresponsible and destructive to the efforts to save innocent lives, but are not surprising ... If the reported remarks are found to be true, the Israeli PM would only be obstructing and undermining the mediation process, for reasons that appear to serve his political career instead of prioritizing saving innocent lives, including Israeli hostages.”

In a leaked recording from a meeting with hostage families that aired on Israel’s Channel 12 news on Tuesday, Mr Netanyahu allegedly said: You haven’t seen me thank Qatar, have you noticed? I haven’t thanked Qatar. Why? Because Qatar, to me, is no different in essence from the UN, from the Red Cross and in a way it’s even more problematic. However, I’m willing to use any mediator now who can help me bring them [the hostages] home.”

Asked to comment on Qatar’s statement and whether the leaked recording was authentic, an Israeli government spokesperson said Israel “cannot go into details regarding the efforts and steps taken to release the hostages”.

Qatar, where several Hamas political leaders are based, has served as the main mediator between the movement that governs Gaza and Israeli officials in the conflict. In November, Qatar helped secure a seven-day pause in fighting, during which 110 Israeli and foreign hostages were released from Gaza in return for 240 Palestinians released from Israeli captivity.

In the recording, Mr Netanyahu went on to say that Qatar has leverage over Hamas because it funds the movement. He told the hostage families that he recently “got very angry with the Americans” for renewing a deal to extend US military presence at a base in Qatar.

More than 25,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza since October 7th, local authorities said on Wednesday. The latest figures included 210 Palestinians killed and nearly 400 injured in the past 24 hours.

About 85 per cent of the besieged strip’s population of 2.3 million people have been displaced from their homes, now dealing with cold, hunger and disease in unsanitary and chaotic makeshift displacement camps.

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that it had “encircled” Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city, after two days of heavy fighting, in what Israeli officials described as the last large ground assault in the three-month-old war before a shift to “lower intensity” operations.

Some 88,000 Palestinians live in Khan Younis, which is also hosting an estimated 425,000 people displaced by fighting elsewhere in the tiny coastal territory. Thousands of people sheltering in hospitals in Khan Younis are now trapped by Israel’s assault on the southern city.

By Wednesday morning, fierce battles had reached the gates of Khan Younis’s three main hospitals – al-Aqsa, Nasser and al-Amal – making it difficult for civilians to flee, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

About 18,000 people were believed to be sheltering in the grounds of Nasser hospital alone, Ocha said, along with 850 patients. – Guardian