Ukraine: Russia launches 67 drones in overnight attack

Ukraine’s air force said on Saturday Russia launched 67 long-range drones in a mass overnight attack, 58 of which it was able to shoot down.

The air force said in a statement on the Telegram app that air defence units were scrambled into action in 11 regions across Ukraine.

Reuters correspondents in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, heard a series of explosions shortly after 3am (12am local time) on Saturday, some of which resounded loudly around the city centre.

Since the start of its invasion in February 2022, Moscow has launched thousands of missiles and long-range drones into Ukraine.

Kyiv’s air force said the Shahed drones were launched from two border regions in Russia as well as from the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea. – – Reuters

