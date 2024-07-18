EU will do more on housing and defence, Ursula von der Leyen pledges

Ursula von der Leyen has promised the EU would do much more in areas such as housing and defence if she is given a second term as European Commission president.

In a speech before a crucial confirmation vote in the European Parliament, Ms von der Leyen said she would not stand by and let the EU be “torn apart” by political demagogues and extremists.

The commission president said her first priority if given a second term in the powerful role would be making the EU more economically competitive. “The race is on, I want Europe to switch gear,” she said.

Ms von der Leyen needs at least 361 of the 720 MEPs to vote in favour of her leading the commission for another five years. She has a lot of momentum heading into the vote, with many MEPs, EU officials and other observers expecting her to win the necessary amount of votes required.

The governing majority in the European Parliament of the centre right European People’s Party (EPP), centrists Renew and the centre left Socialists & Democrats (S&D) command about 400 votes together.

Fears that some in that number, such as the four Fianna Fáil MEPs who sit in the Renew group, will rebel and vote against the commission president has meant the German politician has spent weeks trying to shore up votes from elsewhere.

The speech on Thursday morning was a balancing act that sought to keep a number of different political factions happy and win their support, from the left-wing Greens grouping to some more hard-right parties on the other side of the parliament.

Voting is expected to begin around noon Irish time, with the results expected two hours later.

In a document setting out her agenda, Ms von der Leyen pledged to “stay the course” when it came to ambitious climate “green deal” reforms from the last five years. If confirmed she said she would introduce a further “clean industrial deal” within 100 days that the document said would “decarbonise and industrialise” the EU economy.

The document stated the commission president would build a “European defence union” if given a second term. The centre-right politician said individual EU countries would “always retain responsibility” for the deployment of troops, but she would create a new commissioner post focused on defence.

The next commission should examine how member states could “pool” resources to fund several big projects, such as a European air defence shield, she said.

If re-elected Ms von der Leyen said one of the new EU commissioners would be given responsibility to come up with a “European affordable housing plan”, indicating the union would try to take a bigger role tackling the housing crisis.

The document setting out Ms von der Leyen’s vision said the EU needed to do more to “counter irregular migration”, which would include striking more deals with countries outside Europe to provide funding in exchange for help curbing the flow of arrivals.

Late last month the commission president received the backing of a majority of the 27 national leaders for a second term in the powerful job leading the executive arm of the EU, teeing up the vote in parliament.