At least 274 Palestinians killed in Israeli hostage rescue raid, Gaza’s health ministry says

At least 274 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli air and ground raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says. The ministry also said about 700 people were wounded in the operation. Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip had now killed at least 37,084 Palestinians and wounded 84,494 since October 7th, the ministry said in a statement. The Israeli military said it had attacked “threats to our forces in the area” and that a special forces officer was killed in the rescue operation.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos and bloodshed in the aftermath of Israel’s hostage rescue operation in Gaza on Saturday. One man, Abdel Salam Darwish, told the BBC he was at a market buying vegetables when he heard fighter jets from above and the sound of gunfire. “Afterwards, people’s bodies were in pieces, scattered in the streets, and blood stained the walls,” he said.

Jamal Salha, a doctor at Al-Aqsa Hospital, told Al Jazeera the facility was packed with trauma patients, including children, severely hurt in Israel’s attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp on Saturday. “In our neurosurgical department, we admitted more than 20 patients with severe head injuries,” Salha said. “One of them was a child with a head injury that required surgery. Another was a child with a head injury due to shrapnel. He [the child] was without his family, most probably his family were killed,” said Salha.

As Israelis celebrated the rescue of the four hostages, the EU condemned what it called “appalling” reports of a massacre on Palestinian civilians. The EU’s foreign minister, Josep Borrell, said: “Reports from Gaza of another massacre of civilians are appalling. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The bloodbath must end immediately.” - The Guardian