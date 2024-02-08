Zelenskiy dismisses top army commander Zaluzhnyi

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has fired his top army commander, Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and replaced him with Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s land forces.

The president posted a photograph of himself with Gen Zaluzhnyi alongside the following statement: “I thanked him for the two years of defending Ukraine. We discussed the renewal that the armed forces of Ukraine require. We also discussed who could be part of the renewed leadership of the armed forces of Ukraine. The time for such a renewal is now. I proposed to Gen Zaluzhnyi to remain part of the team.”

Shortly afterwards, Mr Zelenskiy announced he had appointed Syrskyi.

Gen Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal has been a much-discussed topic in Ukraine over the past 10 days, since a meeting last week in which Mr Zelenskiy reportedly asked him to resign, which the commander declined to do.

The defence minister, Rustem Umerov, thanked Gen Zaluzhnyi for his service but said it was time for a new direction in the army. “New approaches and new strategies are needed. Today, a decision was made on the need to change the leadership of the armed forces of Ukraine,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s forces launched fresh drone strikes on Ukraine and attacked its devastated eastern town of Avdiivka as Poland’s leader lambasted US Republicans for blocking military aid to Kyiv and Russia barred an anti-war candidate from next month’s presidential election.

Ukraine said it shot down 11 of 17 Iranian-supplied Shahed drones fired by Russia early on Thursday. Several buildings were damaged but no casualties were reported in the strikes on the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Vinnytsia regions, a day after five people were killed and more than 50 injured in a barrage of 64 missiles and drones.

Moscow’s ground forces continued to attack Avdiivka and Chasiv Yar in the eastern Donetsk region and Kupiansk in the northeastern province of Kharkiv, in what analysts say is a bid to hand victories to Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin before he runs in what is set to be a sham presidential election on March 17th, and also to exploit the Ukrainian army’s growing concerns over dwindling western supplies.

“Unfortunately the enemy is pressing from all directions. There is no area of our city that is more or less calm. They are really storming with very large forces,” said Vitaliy Barabash, the head of Avdiivka’s administration.

A spell of milder weather in eastern Ukraine was now hampering Russian armoured units, “but we understand that if the freeze returns then armour will also be on the move and it will get much more difficult”, he told Ukrainian television.

“Over the past day there were more than 50 big artillery strikes and about 30 air strikes ... From the start of the year there have been more than 800 air strikes,” he added. “There is not a single undamaged building in the city ... Multistorey buildings are like houses of cards and very often [after strikes from large bombs] people get trapped under the rubble, in basements, and unfortunately we’re unable to get them out.”

Kyiv says its forces are holding out in Avdiivka and claimed on Thursday to have shot down a Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter in the area.

Avdiivka sits on the outskirts of Donetsk, which has been de facto controlled by Moscow since it was seized by Russian-led militants in 2014. Ukraine’s troops built strong defensive positions in the industrial town, but their efforts are now undermined by fears that crucial artillery could run out.

Boris Nadezhdin, a Civic Initiative Party presidential hopeful, has been blocked from running in next month's presidential election in Russia. Photograph: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

White House efforts to send $60 billion (€56bn) in new military aid to Kyiv are being blocked by Republicans, who demand that priority be given to tightening security on the southern US border – a key issue in Donald Trump’s campaign for re-election this year.

“Dear Republican Senators of America. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us to win back our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today. Shame on you,” Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said on social media on Thursday.

Meanwhile Russian presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin said he would appeal against an election commission decision to bar him from the March vote due to alleged irregularities in the signed list of 100,000 supporters that is a condition of entry into the ballot. He is the only would-be challenger to criticise Mr Putin’s war on Ukraine, which he has called “a fatal mistake”.

The Kremlin said Mr Putin spoke to Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday, and they jointly condemned US “interference” in other countries and its alleged attempts to “contain” Russia and China.

– Additional reporting: Guardian