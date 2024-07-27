Novak Djokovic questions Olympic entry rules after one-sided opening round win

Matthew Ebden of Australia congratulates Novak Djokovic of Serbia on his victory after their men's singles match at Roland Garros. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic criticised Olympic entry rules after a one-sided victory over Matthew Ebden in the opening round at a rainy Roland Garros.

The top seed, who is aiming to win a first Olympic gold medal, needed just 53 minutes to defeat the Australian alternate 6-0 6-1.

The rules of the event mean any players that withdraw from singles after July 19th, and there have been plenty over the past few days including Andy Murray and Jannik Sinner, can only be replaced by players already competing in another event.

Which resulted in Ebden, who is one of the world’s leading doubles players, playing his first singles match in two years against world number one Djokovic on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Australian took it in good spirits, at one stage offering his racket to supporters in the crowd before pulling his shirt over his head in celebration when he finally won a game at the 11th time of asking.

Djokovic said: “I really don’t understand the rules, they’re really not logical for me. I don’t think it’s a good image for the sport, to be honest.

“There were a lot of singles players that had plenty of time, that were alternates, that could have been called to come. I really hope the ITF [International Tennis Federation] along with the Olympics will consider changing this rule.”

Organisers cited logistics as the reason behind the rule, with the International Olympic Committee not keen on adding new athletes close to the Games, and stressed that tennis has a later deadline for changes of personnel than many other sports.

Djokovic could face a blockbuster second-round clash next against Rafael Nadal if the Spaniard can overcome Marton Fucsovics and a right thigh problem.

Carlos Alcaraz also faced an alternate in Lebanon’s Hady Habib, who acquitted himself well despite a 6-3 6-1 loss against the French Open and Wimbledon champion.

Both had the fortune of being on covered courts, with bad weather in Paris meaning a long delay for those on the outside courts.

Women’s world number one Iga Swiatek was able to play her first-round match and was briefly in trouble against Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu.

The four-time French Open champion has lost only one of her last 30 matches on clay and will be the hot favourite to add Olympic gold to her four French Open trophies next weekend.

But she was almost forced to play a deciding set against Begu, ranked 136, before recovering to claim a 6-2 7-5 victory.

“I’m happy that I’m through because first rounds are never easy, especially at the Olympics,” said the Pole. “The atmosphere was a little bit different. I was a little bit more nervous as well.

“So I’m happy I’m going to have a chance to work on some stuff tomorrow and, hopefully, my level is going to be a little bit more consistent in the second round.”

Jasmine Paolini, who will be going for a third major final in a row after losing to Swiatek at the French Open and Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon, is also through after beating Ana Bogdan 7-5 6-3.