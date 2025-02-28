Whither the next great tennis rivalry? Maybe don’t hold your breath

The Australian Open exists on its own in the tennis calendar at the start of the year – not really connected to what came before or what ensues immediately after; it’s nearly five months removed from both the US Open that precedes it and the French Open that follows it. For most followers of the sport, the real start of the calendar year tennis season, for both men and women, is the PNB Paribas event at Indian Wells, which starts on Wednesday. Long considered the sport’s “fifth slam”, the tournament starts a torrid non-stop stretch of seven months of intense competition.

But, unfortunately, the men’s side of the draw will be somewhat lacking because of the absence of Jannik Sinner, due to his three-month ban from competition for his “inadvertent” doping. Sinner will be able to resume playing on May 4th, in time for the Italian Open and then Roland Garros.

For such a high-profile event to lose the number male player deprives the fans of a possible showdown between Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. And while Alexander Zverev currently holds the second position in the rankings and is now viewed as the “best player to never win a slam”, there’s no question that the rivalry to watch in this current era in the sport will be between Sinner and Alcaraz – they are indisputably the two best players in the world. As it stands now Alcaraz leads their head-to-head meetings, six matches to four. Alcaraz also owns more slam titles (four) than Sinner (three).

Tennis doesn’t have the luxury that team sports do when it comes to rivalries. For better or worse, rivalries in tennis are solidified and defined by grand slam encounters. While Sinner and Alcaraz have met at major tournaments on several occasions, they’ve yet to contest a slam final – or, for that matter, even a Masters 1000 final.

Tennis has been awash for nearly 60 years with stellar rivalries, especially on the men’s side. Since the open era commenced in 1968, there’s been a nearly uninterrupted run of rivalries: the Australians – Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall, John Newcombe – until the early 1970s; then the Jimmy Connors-Bjorn Borg-John McEnroe duels; followed by the oft-overlooked mid-to-late-1980s period when Ivan Lendl, Mats Wilander, Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker routinely competed against each other for majors; then Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi’s rivalry defined the 90s. And finally, of course, there is the 20-year period that just ended, inarguably the greatest rivalry era in the history of the sport with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. To state the obvious, the tennis fan has been spoiled.

One of many aspects that made the Federer-Nadal-Djokovic encounters so intriguing is that they contested so many slam finals on all surfaces. This was most certainly a rare thing. Consider how McEnroe and Connors never could consistently go deep at the French Open or how Lendl struggled mightily on grass and Sampras also never could master the red dirt.

It’s too early to tell of course how the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry will develop. At this point it would appear that Alcaraz has the clear edge since he is far more suited to all-surface play than is Sinner. With his astounding movement and ability to hit any shot from any location on the court, Alcaraz is the one player on tour who isn’t mowed down by the brute force of the Sinner forehand. It’s also worth noting that Djokovic has contested two slam finals with Alcaraz, including one of the best matches of recent memory, at the 2023 Wimbledon final. If it wasn’t for his inevitable and impending retirement, the Djokovic-Alcaraz rivalry was already more luminous than that of Alcaraz and Sinner.

The question going forward: who will be that younger, key third player to challenge the supremacy of Alcaraz and Sinner? At this point no one has emerged in that position as the yawning gap between Alcaraz-Sinner and the rest of the field is only growing. American Ben Shelton, who is working on adding greater consistency off the ground to balance his serving prowess looks to be a prime candidate. Another player who many believe will be the next threat to the top is Joao Fonseca. While the 18 year-old Brazilian has only made the main draw of a slam once (2025 Australian Open), there appears to be consensus among the tennis cognoscenti that Fonseca and his preternaturally powerful groundstrokes will undoubtedly be the next big thing in the sport.

For the women, the situation is entirely opposite of the men, as there hasn’t been a consistent, must-watch rivalry in nearly 30 years, since Steffi Graf and Monica Seles had their epic encounters. And before the Graf-Seles battles, there was the most storied women’s rivalry of all time: Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova. The two played an unbelievable 80 times between 1973 and 1988 and, more incredibly, 60 of those matches were finals.

Yes, Venus and Serena created drama whenever they played due to their outsized personalities and singularly extraordinary impact on the sport, but there was never a true rivalry since Serena utterly dominated Venus, claiming 18 out of their final 25 matches. And many of their tussles were one-sided.

Varying styles of play is critical in enriching a rivalry in tennis, as the Evert-Navratilova pairing illustrates. Power has overtaken the women’s game just as much – if not more – than the men and there has been a paucity of players who can play an all-court style of play. There have been a few players over the last 20 years – Justine Henin and the recently retired Ash Barty spring to mind – that have bucked the trend and utilised finesse just as much as power. But for the most part the women’s game is about power: see Sabalenka, Aryna.

Sabalenka and Iga Świątek are the two best players in the world and have met 12 times. But, remarkably, only one of those encounters occurred at a slam. That is partly due to the fact that Świątek, in the slams at least, dominates on clay, as her four French titles shows (she also owns a US Open title (2022). Meanwhile, Sabalenka’s three slams have all come on hard courts.

But the women do have a rivalry advantage over the men since there is clearly a third player in the mix: 2023 US Open winner Coco Gauff. And each of the three possess different games. Świątek’s is built on footwork, patience and consistency; Sabalenka’s on pure power; and Gauff’s mental strength and competitive acumen is just as impressive as her backhand and foot speed. It would appear now that Gauff, who will turn 21 during Indian Wells, and Swiatek, 24, would be the two to start a compelling, slam-heavy rivalry since they’re both younger than Sabalenka (27 in May). And while Świątek holds a commanding 11-3 lead in their meetings, Gauff has taken their last two matches.

Further, each of these three will be looking to overcome recent difficulties and return to their top form at Indian Wells: Swiatek, who is wanting to put the stress of her doping suspension behind her and play her best tennis again; Sabalenka is looking to rebound after her tough Australian Open final loss to American Madison Keys; and Gauff, who after winning the year-end WTA championships in November, has struggled tremendously since the Australian Open.

With the absence of Sinner, there will be an opportunity for several men hoping to make a huge breakthrough at Indian Wells, proving that they can challenge Alcaraz at one of the biggest events and maybe become part of the conversation going forward at the majors. And for the women it looks to be an opportunity for a rivalry among the aforementioned top three players to crystallise into must-see viewing. – Guardian