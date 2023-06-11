Novak Djokovic reaches record 23 grand slam titles after French Open final win

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning match point against Casper Ruud of Norway in the Men's Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic won the French Open at Roland Garros, defeating Norway’s Casper Ruud in straight sets to win a record 23rd grand slam singles’ title, taking himself above Rafael Nadal on the all-time male list.

Having struggled with Ruud in a first set that went to a tie-break, the 36-year-old Serbian took full control, taking the second set 6-3 before winning the third 7-5 to claim a third French title, having previously won in Paris in 2016 and 2021.

With Nadal, the fourteen-time French champion, absent, Djokovic, winner of this year’s Australian Open, seized his chance to climb above the Spaniard on the pantheon. Roger Federer retired last year on 20.

