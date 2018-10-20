There’ll be no Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi in next weekend’s ‘Clasico’

Ronaldo is at Juventus while Catalan club’s talisman suffered an injury on Saturday
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi receives medical attention during the Sevilla matchAlbert Gea

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi receives medical attention during the Sevilla matchAlbert Gea

 

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will be out of action for three weeks after he fractured his right arm during Saturday’s 4-2 La Liga win over Sevilla, a club statement said.

The injury ruled him out of next Sunday’s ‘Clasico’ against arch rivals Real Madrid.

Ousmane Dembele replaced Messi in the 25th minute after the Argentine was examined by club doctors on the sidelines following a challenge by Sevilla’s Franco Vazquez.

The Barca talisman, who had set up Philippe Coutinho’s opening goal in the second minute and scored their second, looked in serious pain as he left the pitch with his right arm in a bandage. In addition to missing the ‘Clasico, Barca’s all-time top scorer will be unavailable in Wednesday’s Champions League clash at home to Inter Milan and the return game in Milan on November 6th.

This season’s ‘Clasico’ will already be without Cristiano Ronaldo after he left the Spanish capital for Juventus during the summer.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.