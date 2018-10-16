Ireland finish under-21 campaign with defeat in Germany

Noel King describes Germany team as the best he’s seen in eight years in charge

John Fallon

Germany’s Robin Koch gets above Ryan Delaney and Tyan Sweeney during the Unde-21 European Championship qualifier at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images

Germany’s Robin Koch gets above Ryan Delaney and Tyan Sweeney during the Unde-21 European Championship qualifier at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images

 

Germany Under-21 2 Republic of Ireland Under-21 0

Noel King heaped praise on his Ireland Under-21 players on Tuesday night after they finished their European Championship campaign in third spot following defeat to pool victors Germany in Heidenheim.

After a lively Irish start, sparked by League of Ireland gems Ronan Hale and Jamie McGrath on their first starts, Germany struck the bar on the half hour through Huddersfield Town’s Abdelhamid Sabiri.

That signalled the pattern of the game as the home side forged ahead from their next move.

Marcel Hartel beat two Ireland defenders before releasing the ball to Philipp Ochs and he saw his low cross tapped home by Jani Serra five yards out.

Ireland responded well and almost equalised as Jordan Shipley’s left-sided set-piece almost found Ryan Sweeney only for Felix Uduokhai to nip in ahead and clear.

It was 2-0 six minutes before the break thanks to a moment of brilliance from Levin Oztunali. After patient build-up play, the FSV Mainz attacker turned onto his left-foot just outside the area and found the top corner.

Ireland were much improved immediately after the break and almost got back into the game 10 minutes into the second half. Danny Kane did well to win a left-sided corner and Shipley’s back-post delivery was headed narrowly wide by Corey Whelan.

And Ryan Delaney came within inches of a consolation in the final minute when he toe-poked a low shot against the post.

“This Germany side were the best I’ve come up against in my eight years in charge,” insisted King afterwards. “Our lads defended well and nearly hit them on the counter.

“It was really encouraging performance for the future, as all but one of these players are now overage and try break into the seniors.”

GERMANY: M Nicolas; T Baumgartl (L Klostermann, 75 mins), R Koch, L Oztunali, A Sabiri; J Serra (L Waldschmidt, 57 mins), M Mittelstadt, P Ochs; M Hartel, F Uduokhai, J Eggestein.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: L Bossin (Nottingham Forest); C Whelan (Crewe), R Sweeney (Mansfield Town), R Delaney (Rochdale), D Kane (Fylde); S Donnellan (Yeovil Town), J Cullen (Charlton Athletic); L Kinsella (Walsall), J McGrath (Dundalk), J Shipley (Coventry City); Ronan Hale (Derry City).

Subs: J Dunne (Hearts) for Kane (64 mins), R Greco-Cox (Crawley Town) for Hale (75 mins).

Referee: K Aded (Fra)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.