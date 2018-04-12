Waterford quiet on whether they will appeal brawl suspensions

Cork City will not appeal suspensions handed to two of their players over RSC incident

Updated: about an hour ago

Waterford and Cork City players were involved in a brawl in the latter stages of the SSE Airtricity League game at the RSC. Two players from each side have received suspensions of between three and six matches. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Waterford have declined to comment on the scale of the suspensions imposed on two of their players in the wake of last week’s brawl at the end of the league win over Cork City with the club opting to take some time to weigh up its options after Stanley Aborah and Bastien Hery received bans of six and four matches respectively.

Cork City will not be appealing the four-match suspension imposed on Steven Beattie or the three-match one Garry Buckley received. All four players are automatically ruled out of their clubs’ games on Friday evening and any appeals would be aimed at the additional elements of the punishment imposed after a disciplinary meeting at Abbotstown earlier in the week.

Both of the managers involved, John Caulfield and Alan Reynolds, will miss one game, next week, in the dugout.

Graham Burke, meanwhile, has been named as the Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for March. The 24-year-old midfielder, who beat off competition from the likes of Gary Rogers, Kieran Sadlier and Courtney Duffus, had a fairly spectacular month with a string of strong performances and six goals to his name, four of them in the 6-1 defeat of Derry City.

“It’s my first award so I’m delighted,” said the Dubliner. “I’m thrilled to get this.

“Overall, it’s been a bit up and down for us so far this season. We had a slow start but we’ve been on a good run of form since, bar one or two results.

“We haven’t really been winning the games against the teams around us, games we’ve needed to win, and that has been the most disappointing thing. But we’ll see those teams again this season so we’ll have a chance to put those results right.”

