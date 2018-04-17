Dundalk brush aside Limerick with ease to stay top

Limerick 0 Dundalk 3

Table toppers Dundalk ran out comfortable winners over Limerick at the Market’s Field as the home side remain very much in the relegation zone.

The kick-off was delayed by eight minutes while one of the nets was being attended to and Dundalk almost grabbed the lead inside two minutes. James McGrath and Michael Duffy exchanged passes but Brendan Clarke made a superb save from Duffy.

Duffy was involved again when his cross brought the opening goal with a superb downward header by John Mountney after only eight minutes as Limerick supporters feared the flood gates might open.

Dundalk continued to dominate and Clarke was called into action again to deny Sean Hoare after 17 minutes and the goalkeeper rescued his side again three minutes later when in the right place to stop a vollley by McGrath.

Inevitably Dundalk extended their lead and this time Patrick Hoare’s header, from a pass by Robbie Benson, beat Clarke .

Limerick had to wait until two minutes into the second half to test Gary Rogers when Conor Ellis shot straight into his arms and immediately Gannon created a chance for Duffy but again Clarke made a good save.

Having tormented Limerick for so long Duffy got on the scoresheet with a low shot past Clarke for the third goal.

Killian Cantwell fired just wide for the home side as Dundalk ran out comfortable winners.

LIMERICK: Clarke, Kelly (O’Sullivan 59), Cantwell, Whitehead, Coleman (Maguire 83), Duggan (Wearen 55), Ellis, Clifford, Brouder, Fitzgerald, B Dennehy.

DUNDALK: Rogers, Folan, Gannon, Hoare, Massey, Benson (O’Donnell 73), Duffy (Connolly 79 ), McGrath, Shields, Hoban (Tagbajumi 64), Mountney.