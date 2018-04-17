Dundalk brush aside Limerick with ease to stay top

Patrick Hoban was among those on target for the Lilywhites in comfortable victory
Dundalk’s Patrick Hoban celebrates scoring his side’s second goal with Robbie Benson. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Dundalk’s Patrick Hoban celebrates scoring his side’s second goal with Robbie Benson. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Limerick 0 Dundalk 3

Table toppers Dundalk ran out comfortable winners over Limerick at the Market’s Field as the home side remain very much in the relegation zone.

The kick-off was delayed by eight minutes while one of the nets was being attended to and Dundalk almost grabbed the lead inside two minutes. James McGrath and Michael Duffy exchanged passes but Brendan Clarke made a superb save from Duffy.

Duffy was involved again when his cross brought the opening goal with a superb downward header by John Mountney after only eight minutes as Limerick supporters feared the flood gates might open.

Dundalk continued to dominate and Clarke was called into action again to deny Sean Hoare after 17 minutes and the goalkeeper rescued his side again three minutes later when in the right place to stop a vollley by McGrath.

Inevitably Dundalk extended their lead and this time Patrick Hoare’s header, from a pass by Robbie Benson, beat Clarke .

Limerick had to wait until two minutes into the second half to test Gary Rogers when Conor Ellis shot straight into his arms and immediately Gannon created a chance for Duffy but again Clarke made a good save.

Having tormented Limerick for so long Duffy got on the scoresheet with a low shot past Clarke for the third goal.

Killian Cantwell fired just wide for the home side as Dundalk ran out comfortable winners.

LIMERICK: Clarke, Kelly (O’Sullivan 59), Cantwell, Whitehead, Coleman (Maguire 83), Duggan (Wearen 55), Ellis, Clifford, Brouder, Fitzgerald, B Dennehy.

DUNDALK: Rogers, Folan, Gannon, Hoare, Massey, Benson (O’Donnell 73), Duffy (Connolly 79 ), McGrath, Shields, Hoban (Tagbajumi 64), Mountney.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.