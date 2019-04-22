Duggan on the spot as Waterford snatch a draw against Derry

Waterford 2 Derry City 2

Shane Duggan pinched an unlikely point for Waterford against Derry City on Monday by converting a stoppage-time penalty.

After Waterford started the better of the sides, with Aaron Drinan harshly adjudged to be offside when heading home on 13 minutes, Derry bossed the remainder of the half.

Parkhouse was the centre of their threat, firstly seeing his shot hacked off the line by Georgie Poynton before somehow tapping the ball wide from six yards out.

Jamie McDonagh had created that opportunity by slipping past JJ Lunney on the right and he once again got the better of the makeshift left-back for the breakthrough three minutes before the interval.

Parkhouse was also the recipient this time from the low cross and the Northern Ireland Under-21 striker smashed his first-time shot past Matt Connor from eight yards.

Rather than build on that lead, however, Derry allowed an off-colour Waterford a chance to equalise on 62 minutes. Half-time substitute Izzy Akinade took the chance with aplomb, darting away from Bastien Héry’s pass to stroke the ball past the advancing Peter Cherrie.

Darren Cole thought he had moved Derry into third spot when his curling 20-yarder found the top corner but McDonagh’s foul on Drinan inside the box allowed Duggan score for the third successive home game.

Waterford: M Connor; G Poynton, R Feely, D Delaney, JJ Lunney; K Chvedukas (I Akinade 46), S Duggan; S Twine (C Galvin 74), B Héry (A Simpson 64), Z Elbouzedi; A Drinan.

Derry City: P Cherrie; D Cole, E Toal, J Kerr (P McClean 79), C Coll; J McDonagh, G Bruna (E Tweed 60), G Sloggett, J Ogedi-Uzokwe; B McNamee; D Parkhouse (E Stokes 82). Att: 1649.

Referee: T Connolly (Dublin).