All of the weekend’s League of Ireland fixtures postponed

This weekend’s full schedule of League of Ireland fixtures have been postponed due to the weather.

10 fixtures in total - five in the Premier Division and five in Division One - will be rescheduled.

This includes Friday night’s clash between defending champions Cork City and Bohemians at Turners Cross, and Dundalk’s trip to play Derry.

All of the Premier Division fixtures will now be played on Monday March 19th.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division:

Bray Wanderers v Waterford - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19th

Cork City v Bohemians - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19th

Derry City v Dundalk - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19th

Limerick v Shamrock Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19th

St Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19th

SSE Airtricity League First Division:

Athlone Town v Cabinteely - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19th

Wexford v UCD - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19th

Cobh Ramblers v Galway United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date

Finn Harps v Longford Town - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date

Shelbourne v Drogheda United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date