Harry Arter among five who drop out of Ireland squad for Turkey friendly

Ross County keeper Aaron McCarey has been drafted into the squad for friendly
Martin O’Neill has finalised his squad for the international friendly with Turkey. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill has finalised his 25-man squad for next Friday’s friendly in Turkey.

O’Neill named a provisional 30-man party earlier this month, but has released injured goalkeepers Rob Elliot and Keiren Westwood as well as defenders John Egan and Greg Cunningham and midfielders Harry Arter and Liam Kelly.

Ross County keeper Aaron McCarey has been drafted into the squad, the majority of which which was due to meet up in Dublin on Sunday before flying out to Antalya on Monday.

However, Bradford counterpart Colin Doyle will join up after his club’s League One trip to Doncaster on Monday.

O’Neill has selected eight uncapped players — McCarey, Kieran O’Hara, Matt Doherty, Declan Rice, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Enda Stevens and Scott Hogan — as he looks to reshape his squad after missing out on the World Cup finals.

But there is a welcome return for a familiar face with captain Seamus Coleman back among the ranks after recovering from the double leg fracture he suffered in March last year.

Ireland squad to play Turkey in international friendly on Friday March 24th, kick off: 5.30pm:

Colin Doyle (Bradford), Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Aaron McCarey (Ross County), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Declan Rice (West Ham), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle), Kevin Long (Burnley), Alex Pearce (Derby), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (both Blackburn), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), David Meyler (Hull), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (both Preston), James McClean (West Brom), Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston).

