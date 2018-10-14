Wales confirm Gareth Bale will miss Ireland clash

Real Madrid forward has returned to Spanish capital as he recovers from groin injury
Gareth Bale receives a Golden Boot award for scoring 30 goals for Wales ahead of his side’s friendly defeat to Spain at the Millennium Stadium. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Gareth Bale returned to Real Madrid on Sunday and will miss Wales’ Nations League clash with the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, the Football Association of Wales has announced.

A groin injury has reduced Bale’s playing time for Real in recent weeks and he missed Wales’ 4-1 loss to Spain in Cardiff on Thursday.

A post on the national team’s Twitter account read: “Gareth Bale has returned to his club this afternoon and will not travel to Dublin with the rest of the squad.”

The former Tottenham forward was presented with a golden boot prior to kick-off against Spain in honour of his record tally of 30 goals for Wales.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs explained Bale’s absence was due to muscle fatigue and suggested Bale would be absent for the trip across the Irish Sea.

“Gareth is struggling for Tuesday,” Giggs said on Thursday.

