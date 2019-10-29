Troy Parrott in Ireland squad for Denmark and New Zealand

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott and QPR midfielder Ryan Manning are both included in Mick McCarthy’s extended squad for the forthcoming games against New Zealand and Denmark.

The Republic of Ireland must beat the Danes if they are to qualify for the European Championships without having to go through the Nations League play-offs in March.

Parrott has continued to make huge strides at underage club level, scoring four last week as Spurs beat Red Star Belgrade in the Uefa Youth League, and the young Dubliner has also impressed in a couple of his Irish Under-21 appearances, most memorably the one in Sweden last month when he scored twice.

Manning, meanwhile, has firmly established himself in the first team at QPR over the past few months as a left wing back, and already has 16 appearances under his belt. The 23-year-old Galwayman, who has scored twice, most recently in the 3-2 Championship win at Hull City, has won widespread praise for his performances.

Seamus Coleman has omitted from the 39-man squad as he suspended for the Denmark game following his sending off in Geneva but quite a few familiar faces are back with the likes of Shane Long, Robbie Brady and David McGoldrick all featuring.

Darren Randolph does too despite ongoing doubts about the fitness of Ireland’s first choice goalkeeper.

“Darren is hopeful that he will be fit for Denmark and he has time on his side,” said Mick McCarthy.

“We have to plan for all eventualities however. There is a chance that Caoimhin (Kelleher) could play for Liverpool against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday while Keiren (Westwood) got back into the Wednesday team against Leeds last weekend and we will watch him against Blackburn this Saturday.”

Provisional squad: Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolves), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Ryan Manning (QPR), Nathan Collins (Stoke City)

Midfielders: Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Glenn Whelan (Hearts), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Aidan O’Brien (Millwall), Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Shane Long (Southampton), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa)