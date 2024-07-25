Shelbourne’s European hopes all but extinguished in the Zurich heat

FC Zurich’s Antonio Marchesano scores their second goal despite the efforts of Shelbourne's Sam Bone during the Europa Conference League second qualifying round, first leg at Stadion Letzigrund. Photograph: Martin Meienberger/Inpho

Europa Conference League second qualifying round, first leg: FC Zurich 3 Shelbourne 0

Their general defensive solidity, the cornerstone of their season to date, deserted Shelbourne in the stifling heat of Zurich as their hopes of progressing in the Europa Conference League are all but over.

Going up a level or two in standard here was undoubtedly always going to represent a massive challenge for Damien Duff’s League of Ireland Premier Division leaders.

With not inconsiderable European pedigree of six group stage qualifications on their CV, Zurich finished fourth last year domestically and sit top of the Swiss Super League, albeit after a 2-0 away win last Saturday in their opening match of the new season.

And starting with three full internationals in their line-up, they were straight out of the blocks to take an immediate lead.

A fortnight ago Shelbourne had stunned St Joseph’s in similar fashion at Tolka Park after just 27 seconds.

The boot was on the other foot at the Stadion Letzigrund as they suffered the same fate falling behind before half a minute was played.

Though Shels kicked off, with the ball played back to Sam Bone on the right of their three-man defence, his clearance went straight back to Zurich who, six passes later, were ahead.

Bledian Krasniqi played Juan Jose Perea in behind down the inside-left channel. No one picked up the runner on to the low cross as Nigerian midfielder Ifeanyi Onyedika arrived to sidefoot to the net from 14 yards for a disastrous start for the Dubliners.

Duff, highly critical of his team’s display in beating Bray Wanderers 1-0 in the FAI Cup last Sunday, made three changes to the side that won through in Gibraltar last week, acknowledging that they would have to defend diligently in central Europe.

And though Shelbourne packed midfield with no recognised striker in the side as Will Jarvis and Harry Wood led the attack, their best-laid plans were undone inside that opening minute.

Their composure regained somewhat, Shels enjoyed spells of possession, although Zurich continued to dominate the ball.

And as with the opening goal, what they did best was punish Shels’ sloppy defending once again in the 29th minute.

Shelbourne goalkeeper Conor Kearns saves the effort of Fernand Goure of FC Zurich. Photograph: Marc Schumacher/Inpho

A mistake by Kameron Ledwidge, who scuffed an attempted pass to Shane Griffin, was pounced upon by Onyedika.

The 27-year-old slid a pass through for the run of Antonio Marchesano who drew Conor Kearns off his line and dinked the ball over him to the net for a delightful finish.

Shelbourne brought in Seán Boyd from the restart in a change of shape with wing back Tyreke Wilson taken off.

But they might have been a third goal down inside two minutes.

A corner wasn’t cleared with an overhead kick from Nikola Katic dropping to Marchesano who blasted wide across goal when he should have scored.

He soon made amends by duly increasing the lead with his second and Zurich’s third goal of the game on 58 minutes.

Griffin couldn’t cut out Mirlind Kryeziu’s superb diagonal ball over the top.

The 33-year-old took it first time to beat Kearns at his near post with a low drive.

It was the 67th minute before Shelbourne seriously threatened for the first time.

Jarvis skipped past substitute Cheveyo Tsawa to cross with Boyd’s flick deflected over for a corner.

Zurich remained in full control, though, with the save of the game from Kearns on 76 minutes, when he stood up well in a one-on-one with substitute Fernand Coure, preventing further damage.

FC ZURICH: Brecher; Katic, Gomez, Kryeziu, Wallner; Onyedika, Conde, Marchesano (Oko-Flex 71); Krasniqi (Chouiar, 59), Perea (Coure, 71), Umeh (Ligue, 82).

SHELBOURNE: Kearns; Bone, Barrett, Griffin; Wilson (Boyd, h-t), Lunney, Coyle (Caffrey, 60), O’Sullivan (Smith, 76), Ledwidge; Jarvis (Tulloch, 76), Wood (Coote, 64).

Referee: Visar Kastrati (Kosovo).