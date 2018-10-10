Ryan Giggs says Gareth Bale is ‘50-50’ for Ireland clash

Ryan Giggs has eased Real Madrid’s fears over Gareth Bale despite ruling the Wales forward out of the friendly with Spain on Thursday.

Bale has been troubled by a groin injury in recent weeks and was forced off in the closing stages of Real’s LaLiga defeat at Alaves on Saturday.

But Wales boss Giggs is still hopeful that Bale will make the Nations League tie away to the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, and predicted that he would be fit for Real’s next game against Levante.

“Gareth has got a little bit of muscle fatigue and he won’t be involved against Spain,” Giggs said.

“We don’t want to take any risks and we are monitoring it every day. I would say he is 50-50 at the minute for the Ireland game.

“He feels good but we have to weigh up the risk whether he can be part of the game on Tuesday.”

Bale scored three goals in his first four appearances for Real this season.

But the injuries that have become a common theme of his stay in Spain soon struck again, and Giggs said Bale had been scanned in Madrid a few weeks ago.

“We rescanned it and have done everything we can to get as much information,” Giggs said at his pre-match press conference.

“There was a little bit on both scans — but there’s always something.

“We’re treating the symptoms but it’s nothing to worry about. Either way, I expect him to be fit for Madrid’s next game.

“It’s something of nothing but it’s a short turnaround and we’ll take no chances.

“If he’s available he’s available. The medical team are constantly in dialogue with Madrid like they are with every team.

“When you have niggly injuries it’s maybe at the back of your mind until you’re flying again, but I’m not worried and Gareth isn’t worried.”

Ticket sales for Wales’ first game at the 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium since 2011 have climbed above 50,000.

The roof at the home of Welsh rugby will be closed for the first fixture between Wales and Spain for 33 years.

“They’ve got a new manager (Luis Enrique) and they were very impressive last month against both England and Croatia,” Giggs said.

“To score six goals against the World Cup finalists Croatia is something special and gives the chance for our lads to play against some of the best players in the world.

“Having the roof closed is something again a little bit different for them to experience.

“We’ll also try and give everyone minutes — being mindful of Tuesday.”