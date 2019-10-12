Poulsen pounces late as Denmark take full advantage of Schmeichel’s brilliance

Goalkeeper made a string of world-class saves to deny Switzerland in Copenhagen

Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen scores the winning goal during the Euro 2020 Group D qualifier against Switzerland at the Telia Parken stadium in Copenhagen. Photograph: Georgios Kefalas/EPA

Denmark 1 Switzerland 0

Striker Yussuf Poulsen struck a dramatic winner six minutes from time as Denmark beat Switzerland 1-0 in Copenhagen in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Saturday to join Ireland, who were held to a scoreless draw in Georgia earlier, at the top of Group D.

The Irish and the Danes both have 12 points after playing six games while the Swiss, who have a game in hand over the top two, are third on eight points.

Having barely managed a decent effort on goal, Denmark snatched all three points when Poulsen latched on to a sublime reverse pass from Christian Eriksen before going on a surging run and rifling home the ball to send the Parken stadium into ecstasy.

Despite Poulsen’s goal, the man-of-the-match award went to Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who pulled off a string of world-class saves.

The most important came deep into second-half stoppage time as he somehow managed to get down to his right and steer a ball destined for the bottom corner to safety, and shortly afterwards the final whistle went.

