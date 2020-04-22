Phil Neville to step down as England Women’s manager next summer

Coach faced criticism over team’s poor run including World Cup semi-final defeat to US

Suzanne Wrack

England Women’s manager Phil Neville: a new manager will take the reins for the Euros, hosted by England, which have been delayed to 2022 due to coronavirus. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

The Football Association is to announce that Phil Neville will step down as manager of England Women at the end of his contract in the summer of 2021.

The England head coach will make way for a new manager to take the reins for the UEFA Women’s Championships, hosted by England, which will now take place in 2022. Those Euros were scheduled for the summer of 2021 before the coronavirus pandemic shifted schedules, and Neville’s contract was due to end after that.

It is unclear whether he will take charge of Team GB as planned at the Olympics, which have also been delayed by a year until the summer of 2021.

The manager conceded in March that it was fair for people to criticise his tenure, labelling England’s SheBelieves Cup campaign that month as “unacceptable”.

Defeats by the US and Spain, sandwiching a scrappy 1-0 win over Japan, took England to seven losses in 11 games, a run that began with a 2-1 defeat by the US in the semi-final of the World Cup last summer.

– Guardian

