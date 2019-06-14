Jodie Taylor downs Argentina as England qualify for last 16

England coach Phil Neville delighted that patient approach paid off in Le Havre

Updated: 13 minutes ago

England’s Jodie Taylor celebrates scoring the winning goal with Beth Mead during the Women’s World Cup Group D match against Argentina in Le Havre, France. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

England’s Jodie Taylor celebrates scoring the winning goal with Beth Mead during the Women’s World Cup Group D match against Argentina in Le Havre, France. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

 

England 1 Argentina 0

England’s Jodie Taylor scored the only goal as they broke the deadlock against Argentina just past the hour to secure a 1-0 win and reach the last 16 at the women’s World Cup in Le Havre on Friday.

England’s Nikita Parris had a first-half penalty saved by Vanina Correa, but Taylor got on the end of Beth Mead’s cross in the 62nd minute to give her side their second straight win.

England, who moved on to six points in Group D, join hosts France, Germany and Italy into the knockout phase.

Japan have four points after they beat Scotland 2-1 earlier on Friday, leaving the Scots without a point from two games.

“It was a good performance today by the team and good win,” said Taylor. “I remember Beth Mead playing a perfect ball which landed right on my foot.

“Patience was the key, we said it all week. We have had experience facing a block of defence through qualifying and got frustrated, but today we had the quality and it paid off.”

England coach Phil Neville had expected a tough game against an Argentina side who picked up their first World Cup point in a 0-0 draw against Japan in their opener and he was right.

“It’s not relief – I thought we were outstanding – the speed of our play against a team that was always going to be difficult to play against,” he said.

“I’m so proud of them – four days ago I was critical of them but I’m so proud of every single one of them tonight.”

England dominated possession as the Argentines soaked up the pressure early on and they had a golden opportunity to go ahead in the 28th minute when Alex Greenwood was brought down in the area by Ruth Bravo but Parris’s spot kick was saved.

Despite 11 attempts at goal, England were still looking for the breakthrough as they went in at halftime.

Correa again denied Parris early in the second half with a brilliant save from the forward’s 20-metre strike, but there was nothing the 35-year-old could do when Taylor latched onto Mead’s cross and tucked the ball away inside the box.

It was Taylor’s first goal for England in 430 days, and it capped a relentless all-out attacking performance by a team who finished third in the previous World Cup.

They face Japan on Wednesday with the Group D top spot at stake while Argentina will face Scotland.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.