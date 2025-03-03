McGinn keen for Villa’s ‘revenge’ upon return to Brugge in Champions League

John McGinn of Aston Villa stretches for the ball during a training session at Bodymoor Heath ahead of Tuesday's Champions Cup last 16 first leg away to Club Brugge. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Champions League Last 16, 1st leg: Club Brugge v Aston Villa, Tuesday, 5.45 – Live on Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2

John McGinn has admitted Aston Villa are eyeing “sporting revenge” against Club Brugge in their Champions League last-16 first leg and believes Villa can achieve “something special” if they solve their inconsistencies. Unai Emery conceded things are delicately balanced with this a significant moment in Villa’s season.

Villa slipped to a shock defeat at the Belgian champions in November, their first on their return to Europe’s premier club competition. Brugge scored the only goal from the penalty spot after Tyrone Mings was penalised for bizarrely picking the ball up inside the box.

McGinn said the Villa squad went through clips of their defeat before training on Monday. “We need to play a lot, lot better than the last time we played here,” the Villa captain said.

“We know we need to be at our best to get a result. We analysed the game this morning [on Monday], so we know the parts of the game which we were poor at, so we are well set for tomorrow.”

McGinn said the arrivals of Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford on loan have boosted Villa. “They come with a huge reputation. They are hungry and want to succeed, they work hard and that’s all you want as a team-mate. There are no big egos ... we haven’t seen that yet if there is.

“They have both fitted in well, Marco had a couple of goals at the weekend and I’m hoping one of them falls to the feet of Rashford so he can get off the mark. Obviously they are two brilliant players and I’m delighted they are here.”

Villa have been erratic in the Premier League but continue to fight on three fronts after advancing to the FA Cup quarter-finals on Friday. But, aside from a blip in Brugge and defeat in Monaco, their European form has been impressive. “We’ve got an opportunity to make some history, but [there is] a long, long way to go in each competition,” McGinn said.

“I think the exciting thing for us is we know we’ve not had top form yet. We’ve still got a lot more to give. There’s been a big inconsistency about us this season, so hopefully towards the end of the season we start to click more consistently, and we can do something special.

“Competing in the elite competition in Europe has taken its toll domestically and we know we’ve got it in us to put a run together. We’ve proved that over the last few seasons. We’re excited to get some players back, there’s a little bit more of a spark and a buzz, the squad is going to get healthier towards the end of the season.”

Pau Torres could return for Villa after two months out with a fractured metatarsal, while Boubacar Kamara could also feature after missing their past four matches with a hamstring problem. Villa are without the right back Andrés Garcia and the forward Donyell Malen after the January signings were omitted from their Champions League squad.

“It is a key moment for the season,” Emery said. “We have to be responsible, mature and emotionally strong as well.”

The Villa manager said his players must show they have learned their lesson from November’s loss. “They [Brugge] played fantastic football but we didn’t compete like we usually do. We have to be focused to reach our objectives. We weren’t competing like I wanted us to do and we analysed why we weren’t competing at that moment. Now we know them better. It is a challenge for us.” – Guardian