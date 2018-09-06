Danish players reach agreement and will play against Wales

The Danish FA (DBU) and its players have reached a deal that means Christian Eriksen and the rest of the country’s established stars will be available to play for the Age Hareide’s team in Sunday’s Nations League game against Wales.

On Wednesday evening a team comprised mainly of players from the country’s lower leagues and coached by Euro’ 92 hero John Jensen lost a friendly game 3-0 to Slovakia in Bratislava. The DBU had rebuffed offers from the players’ union and leading members of the regular squad to park the dispute until the Wales game in Aarhus this Sunday was out of the way.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill had expressed concern on Wednesday that of the makeshift Denmark team played in that game then Wales would enjoy a considerable advantage in the three team Nations League group. There had been no word from the FAI on whether they intended to seek to have the result voided or sanctions imposed on the Danes with both O’Neill and his employers suggesting that it was best to wait and see what happened.

The hope had been that some sort of agreement would be reached and on Thursday it was reported that a breakthrough had been made in negotiations. Details of the agreement have yet to emerge but all of the members of the senior squad named by Hareide for the two matches are now expected to be available at the weekend.