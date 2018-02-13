Former soccer coach Barry Bennell guilty of sex offences

Boys targeted in youth set-ups of Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra
A court artist’s sketch of former football coach Barry Bennell appearing via video link

Former soccer coach Barry Bennell has been found guilty of multiple sexual offences against boys whom he targeted in the youth set-ups of Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra.

Bennell (64) was convicted of more than 30 charges at Liverpool crown court on Tuesday and the jury has asked for more time to consider further counts. He was found not guilty of three charges.

He had denied the allegations, which relate to 11 boys, who were aged eight to 14, from between 1979 and 1990, when he was renowned as one of football’s more successful youth-team coaches and talent-spotters.

Bennell, who appeared in the court via video-link, had already pleaded guilty to seven charges involving three boys and has previously served three prison sentences in England and the US.

He was described by the prosecution as a “devious paedophile” who had “pretty much unfettered access” to young footballers, but his defence had argued that the alleged victims have made up the allegation for attention and possible compensation. – Guardian

