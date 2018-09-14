Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Tottenham (5) v Liverpool (1), 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Tottenham will be without Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli. Goalkeeper Lloris, who was sentenced this week for drink-driving, has been ruled out for several weeks with a thigh injury while England midfielder Alli has a hamstring problem sustained during the international break. Forward Son Heung-min is back from a lengthy stint of international duty, but Moussa Sissoko is still missing (hamstring).

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been ruled out for a fortnight with a groin strain suffered on England duty. Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has recovered from a hand injury to take his place among the substitutes as back-up to Alisson Becker. Defender Dejan Lovren is still recovering from a hip injury, but should return in the next month.

Last season: Liverpool 2 Tottenham 2, Tottenham 4 Liverpool 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham W W W W L; Liverpool W W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Lucas Moura (Tottenham) 3; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 4

Match odds: H 9-5 A 7-5 D 12-5

Referee: Michael Oliver

Bournemouth (6) v Leicester (8)

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is a doubt because of a hamstring problem picked up on international duty with Scotland. Left back Charlie Daniels (knee) missed the defeat at Chelsea before the international break and remains unavailable. Midfielder Junior Stanislas, who last week signed a new three-year contract, continues his comeback from a knee injury.

Leicester will have Jamie Vardy available again after the striker missed the last three matches through suspension. Caglar Soyuncu, a €21.5 million signing on the final day of the summer transfer window, is “fit and ready” to make his debut, according to Foxes boss Claude Puel, but midfielder Matty James requires further surgery as he battles to return from an Achilles problem.

Last season: Leicester 1 Bournemouth 1, Bournemouth 0 Leicester 0

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W W W D L; Leicester L L W W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Ryan Fraser & Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 2; Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester) 2

Match odds: H 11-8 A 19-10 D 12-5

Referee: Craig Pawson

Chelsea (2) v Cardiff (16)

Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas could be asked to train rather than sit on the bench. The playmaker is fit again following a knee injury, but may not be considered by boss Maurizio Sarri just yet. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt with a shin injury, although he has featured sparingly for Chelsea this season, while Emerson Palmieri and Davide Zappacosta (both illness) are doubts.

Josh Murphy faces a late fitness test, having been troubled by a slight hamstring problem over the last fortnight, with Cardiff manager Neil Warnock again expected to link Bobby Reid and Danny Ward in attack. Aron Gunnarsson is still nursing a knee problem after missing international duty with Iceland and is unlikely to be risked.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Chelsea L W W W W; Cardiff D L D D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Pedro (Chelsea) 3; Victor Camarasa, Bruno Ecuele Manga & Danny Ward (Cardiff) 1

Match odds: H 1-6 A 14-1 D 6-1

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Huddersfield (17) v Crystal Palace (15)

Huddersfield trio Collin Quaner, Juninho Bacuna and Adama Diakhaby will all be assessed. Forward Quaner and midfielder Bacuna sustained knocks playing for the under-23s in midweek, while winger Diakhaby is also hoping to overcome a minor problem. Midfielder Jonathan Hogg is still suspended, but goalkeeper Ben Hamer is expected back in contention after a knee injury and will challenge Jonas Lossl.

Crystal Palace will be without Christian Benteke because of a knee problem. Wilfried Zaha (groin) has returned to training and is being monitored. Defender James Tomkins (calf) has also stepped up his recovery so could be involved, but Scott Dann (knee) and Connor Wickham (calf) remain unavailable.

Last season: Huddersfield 0 Crystal Palace 2, Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield 3 Last five league matches: Huddersfield L L L D D; Crystal Palace W W L L L Top scorers (all competitions): Phillip Billing & Jon Stankovic (Huddersfield) 1; Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 2

Match odds: H 21-10 A 29-20 D 2-1

Referee: Graham Scott

Manchester City (4) v Fulham (13)

Raheem Sterling is fit after recovering from a back injury, which forced his withdrawal from the England squad for last week’s matches against Spain and Switzerland. City are still without long-term absentees Kevin De Bruyne (knee) and Claudio Bravo (Achilles), while Danilo has been troubled by an ankle problem since the summer. It remains to be seen if Leroy Sane has done enough to earn a recall.

Fulham must again do without captain Tom Cairney, with the midfielder continuing his recovery from a foot injury suffered against Burnley before the international break. Midfielder Neeskens Kebano (ankle) and defender Tim Ream (thigh) are also not yet available for Cottagers boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Man City W W W D W; Fulham L L L W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Agüero (Man City) 5; Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 4

Match odds: H 1-9 A 16-1 D 17-2

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle (18) v Arsenal (9) – Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Midfielders Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie are back in the Newcastle squad. Shelvey has missed the last three games with a thigh injury, while Ritchie has sat out the last two with a knee problem, but both have trained this week and are in contention. Full back Javier Manquillo (calf) is also improving, leaving central defender Florian Lejeune (knee) as the only long-term absentee, while Isaac Hayden is available again after serving a three-match ban.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has no fresh injury concern. Alex Iwobi missed the win at Cardiff before the international break through illness but is now available, while those who travelled to represent their countries returned unscathed. Laurent Koscielny (Achilles), Sead Kolasinac (knee), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg) and Carl Jenkinson (ankle) remain absent.

Last season: Newcastle 2 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 1 Newcastle 0

Last five league matches: Newcastle W L D L L; Arsenal W L L W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Joselu (Newcastle) 2; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi, Alexandre Lacazette, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nacho Monreal, Shkodran Mustafi & Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) 1

Match odds: H 11-4 A 10-11 D 27-10

Referee: Lee Probert

Watford (3) v Manchester United (10), 5.30pm – Live on BT Sport 1

Watford have no fresh injury concerns. Winger Gerard Deulofeu has been out with a groin problem in recent weeks and suffered a minor injury on his return to training, but should be back soon. Midfielder Tom Cleverley (Achilles) is the Hornets’ only long-term absentee.

Marcus Rashford starts a three-match domestic ban after his red card against Burnley, but Luke Shaw could feature despite sustaining concussion last weekend. Ander Herrera (ankle) and Marouane Fellaini (back) are doubts, while Marcos Rojo and Diogo Dalot will step up their return from injury when the under-23s face Reading on Friday.

Last season: Man Utd 1 Watford 0, Watford 2 Man Utd 4

Last five league matches: Watford L W W W W; Man Utd W W L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 3; Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 3

Match odds: H 3-1 A 10-11 D 12-5

Referee: Mike Dean

SUNDAY

Wolves (11) v Burnley (19), 1.30pm – Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Wolves could be without Raul Jimenez as the forward, who scored on the opening day of the season against Everton, suffered a muscle injury while away on international duty with Mexico. Portuguese winger Ivan Cavaleiro is yet to play this campaign due to a back problem and he will remain out.

Burnley have Johan Berg Gudmundsson back available, but Ben Gibson is out. Winger Gudmundsson has recovered after missing the 2-0 home loss to Manchester United last time out due to a hamstring problem. Gibson, who was also not a part of the squad for that game, is to see a specialist about his groin issue. Fellow defender Stephen Ward is fit again after a foot injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Wolves L D L D W; Burnley L D L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Willy Boly, Leo Bonatini, Helder Costa, Raul Jimenez, Ruben Neves & Adama Traore (Wolves) 1; Jack Cork, James Tarkowski & Chris Wood (Burnley) 2

Match odds: H 3-4 A 19-5 D 5-2

Referee: Andre Marriner

Everton (7) v West Ham (20), 4.0 – Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

James McCarthy has returned to training with Everton. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton’s injury crisis has eased with Theo Walcott, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bernard all in contention. Defender Yerry Mina trained with the squad for the first time since his move from Barcelona after recovering from a foot injury, while midfielder James McCarthy has also returned from a broken leg.

Defender Séamus Coleman will be out for two weeks with a stress fracture of the foot and forward Richarlison serves the final match of his suspension, while Phil Jagielka (knee), Andre Gomes (hamstring) and Michael Keane (head) are still absent.

Jack Wilshere will miss the trip after picking up an ankle problem in training. West Ham will assess the former Arsenal star next week before determining how long he will be out of action. Striker Javier Hernandez has a virus so will also miss out, while Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid remain long-term absentees.

Last season: West Ham 3 Everton 1, Everton 4 West Ham 0

Last five league matches: Everton L D W D D; West Ham W L L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Dominic Calvert-Lewin & Richarlison (Everton) 3; Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 2

Match odds: H 21-20 A 12-5 D 13-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson

MONDAY

Southampton (12) v Brighton (14), 8.0 – Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Southampton expect to have striking trio Charlie Austin, Shane Long and Danny Ings available. Austin (hamstring) and Long (toe) have been absent from training this week, while Ings has been suffering with a blister. Saints have no other selection concerns.

Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo could make their first appearances of the season for Brighton. Romania forward Andone, a summer signing from Deportivo La Coruna, has been sidelined with a groin problem, while Colombia winger Izquierdo has been building his fitness following his involvement in the World Cup. Defenders Bruno and Lewis Dunk are available following their recent injury problems.

Last season: Southampton 1 Brighton 1, Brighton 1 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Southampton L D L L W; Brighton L L W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Danny Ings (Southampton) 2; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 3

Match odds: H 1-1 A 29-10 D 9-4

Referee: Anthony Taylor