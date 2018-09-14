Neil Warnock confident Harry Arter will play for Ireland again

Cardiff City manager is ‘sure Martin O’Neill will get this sorted in the next few weeks’
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock is confident Harry Arter will return to Martin O’Neill’s Ireland set-up. Photograph: Andrew Coulridge/Reuters

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock believes Harry Arter will patch up his differences with Roy Keane and play for the Republic of Ireland again.

A leaked WhatsApp message, spoken by Burnley’s Stephen Ward, detailed a bust-up between on-loan Cardiff midfielder Arter and Jonathan Walters and Republic assistant manager Keane.

Arter declared himself unavailable for the Republic’s games against Wales and Poland during the international break but Warnock said: “Harry loves his country and wants to play for them again.

“Martin (O’Neill, Republic manager) doesn’t need me to tell him that Harry’s a good player to have in the squad. I’m sure Martin will get this sorted in the next few weeks.”

In the leaked WhatsApp message, Ward said Keane had accused Arter and Walters of not doing enough training while on international duty with the Republic in May.

Warnock said: “The one thing you can’t complain about (with) Harry is training. He trains too much and I have to curb him at times because he trains like he plays.

“He gets booked every game! I don’t see his training being an issue.”

