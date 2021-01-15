Wayne Rooney confirms retirement as he is made permanent Derby boss

Wayne Rooney has been appointed as Derby’s manager on a permanent basis.

The Championship club announced the 35-year-old former England striker had signed a contract until the summer of 2023 and has also announced his retirement as a player.

The club’s chief executive Stephen Pearce said in a statement: “We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Wayne Rooney as our new manager.”

Rooney has been in charge of the Rams on an interim basis since Dutch boss Phillip Cocu was sacked in November. The club said in taking up the position on a permanent basis, Rooney “has elected to call time on his illustrious playing career to fully focus on his job”.

The club also confirmed that Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker would retain their positions as part of Rooney’s backroom staff.

“Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances, notably the 2-0 home win over Swansea City and the 4-0 victory at Birmingham City,” Pearce added.

“During that nine-game run we also dramatically improved their defensive record and registered five clean sheets in the process, while in the attacking third we became more effective and ruthless too.

Wayne Rooney celebrates a goal at Anfield in 2005 with Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Bryn Lennon/Getty

“Those foundations have provided a platform for the club to build on in the second half of the season under Wayne’s guidance.”

Rooney said: “When I first arrived back in the United Kingdom I was completely blown away by the potential of Derby.

“The stadium, training ground, the quality of the playing staff and the young players coming through and of course the fan base that has remained loyal and supportive.

“Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me.

“To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honour and I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club.”

Rooney retires after a stellar playing career in which he won five Premier League titles, along with one Champions League and one Europa League crown during his time at Manchester United.

He is the club’s record goalscorer, and is also England’s top scorer of all time with 53 goals in 120 appearances.