Spurs confirm Harry Kane needs surgery and is out until April

Kane suffered the injury during the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane requires surgery on his left hamstring and will be out of action until April. Photo: Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane requires surgery on his left hamstring and will be out of action until April. Photo: Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

 

Tottenham have announced striker Harry Kane is set for surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, with the England captain expected to return to training in April.

Kane suffered the injury during the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and specialists advised an operation was needed.

A Tottenham club statement read: “Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

“The striker suffered the injury during our Premier League fixture against Southampton last week and specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury.

“The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the time-frame that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April.”

The news presented another headache for Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who has also seen midfielder Moussa Sissoko sidelined until April after undergoing knee surgery.

Spurs also have first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris recovering from injury, along with summer signing Tanguy Ndombele as well as full-back pairing Danny Rose and Ben Davies.

Kane will now also miss England’s friendlies against Italy and Denmark at the end of March.

However, if all goes well in his rehabilitation, Kane should be back in good time to lead the Three Lions into Euro 2020.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.