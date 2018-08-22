Ronan Curtis thrilled with start to Portsmouth career

Former Derry City striker among the goals for League One side
Ronan Curtis in action for Portsmouth against Blackpool’s Ollie Turton during the league One game at Bloomfield Road on August 11th. Photograph: Alex Dodd/CameraSport via Getty Images

Ronan Curtis in action for Portsmouth against Blackpool’s Ollie Turton during the league One game at Bloomfield Road on August 11th. Photograph: Alex Dodd/CameraSport via Getty Images

 

Former Derry City striker Ronan Curtis has described his start at Portsmouth as “unbelievable,” after his third goal in four league games for the club helped Pompey maintain its 100 per cent record and take it to second place in the League One table.

“If somebody had told me what I’d do after a few games here, then I wouldn’t really have believed them,” said the 22-year-old after his late winner away to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

“But I said when I first signed that I was here to score goals and provide assists – and that’s what I’m doing.”

Portsmouth now trail Peterborough at the top of the table by just one goal and the four wins represent the club’s best start to a campaign in nearly 40 years, something that has had a predictable impact on the mood among the players according to the Irishman.

“It’s unbelievable,” he says. “We’re over the moon and everyone’s buzzing – there’s a really good atmosphere in the dressingroom. We’re all prepared to dig in for each other here and that’s what you need if you want to win promotion.

“Everyone battled the whole way through, but we also outplayed them at times and I felt we deserved the win.”

The London-born under-21 international signed a two-year deal with Portsmouth in June after a strong first half to the League of Ireland season with Derry. He had been with the Brandywell club since 2014 having previously played his football in Donegal where he grew up.

