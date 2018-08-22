Man United shares reach record high the day after Brighton defeat
Football club’s shares were trading at a record $24.20 on New York Stock Exchange
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho with Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba during his side’s 3-1 defeat to Brighton. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP
José Mourinho’s side were embarrassed by Brighton at the weekend but that did not stop Manchester United’s share price reaching an all-time high the following day.
Sunday’s 3-2 defeat on the south coast has thrown United under the spotlight, from the future of their manager to the happiness of record-signing Paul Pogba and effectiveness of background operations.
But such issues have not impacted the company as a whole, with the club’s share price reaching an all-time high on Monday.
United were trading at a record $24.20 (€20.84) on the New York Stock Exchange, with the share price at $23.10 (€19.89) by close on Tuesday.
It means the club’s market value is around £3 billion, with United set to enjoy revenues of half a billion pounds for the third successive year.
The fiscal 2018 results are expected to be announced in September, with the club having said that revenue was expected to be between £575million and £585million in their third quarter results.
United set record revenues of £581.2m in 2017, having made £515.3m in 2016.