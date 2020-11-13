Premier League to scrap controversial PPV model

The Premier League will show every fixture live on TV until the new year, with no pay-per-view matches in sight.

As expected, the top flight has abandoned the controversial format that led to fans being charged £14.95/€16.95 to watch a single game. Instead, it has reverted to the model used after football returned in June following the first national lockdown; most games will be shown live on Sky and BT Sport with additional fixtures on Amazon Prime and free to air on the BBC.

The BBC will show Everton v Fulham on Sunday, November 22nd. Amazon, meanwhile, will screen Crystal Palace v Newcastle. The other remaining matches, on top of those already picked for TV, will be shared between BT and Sky.

The new arrangement will run through December and January, and will include the intensive Christmas and New Year period. The allocation of matches for this period have yet to be decided.

“There is a full schedule of Premier League games over the festive period and clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans”, a Premier League spokesperson said. “The agreement will be reviewed in the new year following consultation with clubs, broadcast partners and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.” - Guardian