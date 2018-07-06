Premier League to kick-off on a Friday night at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s home clash with Leicester will be the first game of the new Premier League season after it was moved to a Friday night for television coverage.

The 2015-16 champions’ trip to Old Trafford on Augustust 10th will be shown on Sky Sports, which will also televise Tottenham’s lunchtime visit to Newcastle the following day.

Also on Saturday, Augustust 11th, last year’s Championship winners Wolves meet Marco Silva’s Everton in a 5.30pm kick-off that will be on BT Sport.

In the first batch of Sunday games, Liverpool take on West Ham and Arsenal host reigning champions Manchester City — both of which will be shown on Sky Sports — while Southampton’s home game against Burnley has been pushed back to that date due to the Clarets’ possible involvement in a Europa League game three days earlier.

On the second weekend of the new season, newly-promoted Cardiff’s first home game against Newcastle has been moved forward to Saturday lunchtime, while Chelsea host Arsenal in the teatime slot.

Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace will be the first Monday night game of the campaign on August 20th, with Manchester United’s home contest against Tottenham following seven days later.

Each of Manchester City’s opening four games will be televised live as Pep Guardiola’s team begin the term with fixtures against Arsenal, Huddersfield, Wolves and Newcastle.

Sky Sports live Premier League fixtures

Friday August 10th - Man United v Leicester 7.45pm

Saturday August 11th - Newcastle v Spurs 12.30pm

Sunday August 12th - Liverpool v West Ham 1.30pm

Sunday August 12th - Arsenal v Man City 4pm

Saturday August 18th - Cardiff v Newcastle 12.30pm

Sunday August 19th - Man City v Huddersfield 1.30pm

Sunday August 19th - Brighton v Man Utd 4pm

Monday August 20th - Crystal Palace v Liverpool 8pm

Saturday August 25th - Wolves v Man City 12.30pm

Sunday August 26th - Watford v Crystal Palace 1.30pm

Sunday August 26th - Newcastle v Chelsea 4pm

MondayAugust 27th Man Utd v Spurs 8pm

Saturday September 1st - Leicester v Liverpool 12.30pm

Sunday September 2nd - Cardiff v Arsenal 1.30pm

Sunday September 2nd - Watford v Spurs 4pm

Saturday September 15th - Spurs v Liverpool 12.30pm

Sunday September 16th - Wolves v Burnley 1.30pm

Sunday September 16th - Everton v West Ham 4pm

Monday September 17th - Southampton v Brighton 8pm

Saturday September 22nd - Fulham v Watford 12.30pm

Sunday September 23rd - West Ham v Chelsea 1.30pm

Sunday September 23rd - Arsenal v Everton 4pm

Sunday September 30th - Cardiff v Burnley 4pm

Monday October 1st - Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 8pm

*Sky Sports’ ROI exclusive 3pm fixtures have yet to be announced.