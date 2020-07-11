McGoldrick nets two as Blades blunt Chelsea’s top four hopes

Sheffield United 3 Chelsea 0

David McGoldrick scored twice for Sheffield United as they upset Chelsea with a 3-0 win in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Chelsea’s grip on a top four place – and Champions League qualification – was weakened badly by the result and they could fall to fifth if Leicester City beat Bournemouth on Sunday and Manchester United overcome Southampton a day later.

A fourth straight home win in the league for Chris Wilder’s side boosted their hopes of a first-ever appearance in the Europa League as they moved up to sixth on 54 points.

McGoldrick had not previously found the net in the Premier League since winning promotion with Chris Wilder’s team but opened the scoring when Oli McBurnie’s shot was pushed out by Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and the Ireland striker fired home.

McBurnie then doubled the lead in the 33rd minute with a powerful, angled header from an Enda Stevens cross.

The 32-year-old McGoldrick wrapped up the win in the 77th minute, slotting home after Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger failed to deal with a low ball from Lys Mousset.