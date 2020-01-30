Manchester United complete €55m signing of midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Portugal international signs five-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford

Manchester United have completed the signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Photograph: Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United have completed the signing of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, with the option of a further 12-month extension, in a deal worth an initial €55 million.

The long-anticipated deal was finalised on Thursday after Fernandes, who has 19 international caps, agreed personal terms and passed a medical.

Fernandes told the club’s website, www.manutd.com: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.”

United were reportedly close to securing Fernandes’s signature a fortnight ago but the deal stalled as the clubs struggled to agree a fee.

That changed as United made a breakthrough in negotiations this week and by Wednesday they confirmed an agreement with Sporting was in place.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær said: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team.

“Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.”

