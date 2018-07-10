Manchester City complete €73m signing of Riyad Mahrez

Algerian forward joins champions from Leicester City for a club record fee

Jamie Jackson

Manchester City have completed the signing of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester. Photograph: Henry Browne/Getty

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City, the 27-year-old costing a club record £60 million (€73m) that could rise to £75m (€85m) with add-ons.

Mahrez becomes Pep Guardiola’s first major signing of the summer with the manager having targeted a wide forward and defensive midfielder as his priorities in this transfer window.

The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract will wear the number 26 shirt. Mahrez, who was a key player in Leicester’s 2016 title-winning side, told Manchester City’s official website: “I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola.

“Watching them from afar has been a pleasure. Pep is committed to playing attacking football, which is a perfect for me, and City’s performances last season were outstanding. They’re redefining the English game and I wanted to be a part of it.

“I think we can be successful over the coming years and I believe my own game can develop under Pep’s management.”

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Riyad is a hugely talented player. He beats defenders and creates space. Over the past few years, he has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting players.”

Mahrez’s acquisition means Guardiola will now hope to finally land Jorginho from Napoli though it is thought Chelsea are also interested.

(Guardian service)

