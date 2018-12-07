Man United are ‘very happy’ with Mourinho, says Jorge Mendes

Portuguese manager’s agent has released a rare public statement about his client

Jamie Jackson

Manchester United are very happy with manager José Mourinho says agent Jorge Mendes. Photo: Peter Powell/Getty Images

Manchester United are very happy with manager José Mourinho says agent Jorge Mendes. Photo: Peter Powell/Getty Images

 

José Mourinho’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has issued a rare statement in which he insists Manchester United’s manager is content at the club and the board are “very happy” with his client.

Mourinho has cut an embattled figure for most of the campaign because of issues related to United’s summer transfer policy, his relationship with Paul Pogba and poor league form that has left his team 18 points behind the leaders, Manchester City, after 15 matches. Mendes’s move, then, will be viewed with interest.

“There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United, ” he told the Telegraph. “It’s totally untrue. José is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him. He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project.”

Mourinho had earlier said that Fred, his only major summer signing, will struggle for selection until United are “defensively stronger”.

The Brazilian cost £50m but has been dropped by the manager, with the midfielder not in the 18-man squad for Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford. He has also been an unused substitute in five of the last seven games.

United’s goal difference is -1, having conceded 25 goals and scored 24. “The day we are stronger defensively I think the horizons for Fred change,” Mourinho said.

Of the 25-year-old’s progress since signing, he said: “Step by step; you have also other players in other clubs that needed their time and you have some of them that played even less than what Fred is playing.”

It is thought Mourinho is considering leaving Eric Bailly out of the match-day squad after he started against Arsenal, alongside Antonio Valencia who was an unused replacement. Anthony Martial is also a serious doubt to be fit for the game following a test on Friday, as is Matteo Darmian. – Guardian service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.