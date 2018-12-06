Liverpool’s Joe Gomez suffers lower leg fracture

England defender will be out for up to six weeks after suffering injury against Burnley
Liverpool’s Joe Gomez receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during their Premier League meeting with Burnley. Photo: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during their Premier League meeting with Burnley. Photo: Scott Heppell/Reuters

 

Joe Gomez could be out for six weeks after Liverpool confirmed he suffered a lower leg fracture in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory at Burnley. The England defender was carried off on a stretcher in the first half at Turf Moor after a challenge with Ben Mee.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Gomez’s injury was further assessed by the Reds’ medical team at Melwood on Thursday. Initial indications suggest the 21-year-old is facing a spell of up to six weeks out of action, though this is dependent on how his treatment and rehabilitation programmes progress.”

Sean Dyche on Thursday came out fighting in response to Jürgen Klopp’s criticism of Burnley’s tackling. Klopp said he asked the referee, Stuart Attwell, to curb the hosts’ sliding tackles despite accepting they were not fouls. Burnley’s manager commended his players for their tackling, citing a Phil Bardsley challenge on Albert Moreno, which was not given as a foul, as the only dubious one.

He said of Klopp’s remarks: “I was a little bit confused. I think he said there was a sliding tackle from some distance that everyone liked and it was a good tackle but you’re not allowed to do that tackle.

“There were some excellent tackles last night. I think the only one that was questionable was Bardo’s. I think Ben Mee’s was a fantastic tackle, and I think Gomez realised that. That was the messages we got after. We send him our best if there is any injury but it’s not from a bad tackle. Of course football managers can question whatever they want but I don’t think they can reinvent the rules.”

Dyche also accused Daniel Sturridge of a first-half dive. “It’s funny, he didn’t reference Daniel Sturridge’s cheating,” he said. “He never got touched, nothing near him, and actually got a free-kick.

“I watched Liverpool as a kid and was a Liverpool fan growing up and they had a fantastic side of skill, will, demand and a physical edge. If that has gone, or the suggestion is you’re not allowed to make those tackles that our lads made last night, and it’s been replaced by cheating, I absolutely am happy to be old-fashioned.

“I just can’t believe Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool fans – and I don’t believe they do – would want cheating in the game and sacrifice good, honest challenges.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.