Former chairman Owen Oyston removed from Blackpool board

Oyston was previously found guilty of ‘illegitimately stripping’ the club’s assets following their season in the Premier League in 2010/11

Owen Oyston the former owner of Blackpool during the FA Cup third round match between Blackpool and Arsenal at Bloomfield Road. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Owen Oyston the former owner of Blackpool during the FA Cup third round match between Blackpool and Arsenal at Bloomfield Road. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

 

Former Blackpool chairman Owen Oyston has been removed from the board of the League One club.

Oyston, who was involved in a legal wrangle with his son Karl, has also lost his place on the board of Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Limited under changes announced by the receiver brought in to sell the club in order to settle the family’s £25million debt to former club president Valeri Belokon.

Karl Oyston, 51, was Blackpool chairman from 1999 to February 2018, when he was replaced following a high court ruling that he and his father had been guilty of “illegitimately stripping” the club’s assets following their season in the Premier League in 2010/11.

Ben Hatton, who was director of commercial enterprises at Manchester United for 10 years up to 2007, is the new executive director and managing director, while Ian Currie is a non-executive director, having filled that role at Bolton for six years.

Tim Fielding, who has served as chairman of the Blackpool Supporters’ Trust, will represent the fans in an observational role to ensure full transparency.

In the changes announced by Paul Cooper in his role as Court Appointed Receiver, former Inter Milan chief executive Michael Bolingbroke, who was the chief operating officer at Manchester United for seven years from 2007, has been appointed as consultant to the new board.

Cooper said: “I am delighted to announce these appointments as I believe they demonstrate the high calibre of individual, who is prepared to work with all the stakeholders of this great club to ensure it can perform at the highest level in the most professional, transparent and optimal way.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.