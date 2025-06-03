Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of former girlfriend in Dublin

Josh O'Brien (22) pleaded guilty to attempted murder when he came before the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his former girlfriend in Dublin last year.

At an arraignment hearing at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, Josh O’Brien, of Walkinstown Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 12, replied “guilty” to the attempted murder of Niamh Kelly at Firhouse Road, Firhouse, Dublin 24 on September 19th, 2024.

Michael O’Higgins SC, for the accused, told the court the injured party in this case was O’Brien’s girlfriend at the time.

He said Ms Kelly is receiving ongoing treatment for her injuries and a report on those injuries has been obtained.

However, he asked the court to put the sentencing back to a date in October to allow time for an updated report. He said he hoped this would provide a clearer picture on the progress of Ms Kelly’s recovery.

Vincent Heneghen SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the State had no difficulties with the defence’s request.

Mr O’Higgins said he was also seeking a psychological report for his client, who has no previous convictions.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott directed that a probation report and victim impact statement be prepared. He adjourned the matter to October 6th.