Bernardo Silva’s one-game ban ensures he misses City’s clash against Chelsea

Pep Guardiola has insisted Bernardo Silva is not guilty of sending a racially aggravated tweet despite an independent Football Association commission banning the forward for one game for the message he directed at Manchester City team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

Silva will miss Saturday’s visit of Chelsea due to the commission’s verdict of last week. It concerned a tweet sent by Silva on September 22nd to the defender, in which he placed an image of Spanish confectionary company next to one of Mendy.

While Silva admitted the FA count and City did not appeal the verdict, Guardiola was defiant. He again defended the Portuguese player as the manager first did following a 3-0 EFL Cup win at Preston on 24 September, the day Silva was charged.

“The less important thing than we are going to miss him is that he’s been accused of something he’s not,” Guardiola said, before seeming to speak sarcastically.

“If they want to pick on someone to show something it was the right person. He will be careful with social media but if this can help make a better society then Bernardo will accept it. But he’s not what he’s accused of.”

While with England during the international break, Raheem Sterling clashed with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez. This followed City’s 3-1 defeat at Anfield the day before, and caused the City forward to be dropped for one match by Gareth Southgate, the England manger.

Guardiola was asked how Sterling is.

“He’s good,” the Catalan said. “I spoke with him he’s fine, said Gomez is an excellent guy, they have a good relationship. It sometimes happens.”

The manager denied it was due to club rivalry.

“I don’t think it was,” said the 48-year-old.

Ederson missed the Liverpool defeat due to a muscle problem but the first-choice goalkeeper is again available for Chelsea’s visit.

“Ederson is back – he trained the last two days without pain,” Guardiola said.

Of José Mourinho’s return to management with Tottenham he said: “I think you know him better than me, he has been many years here. So welcome back, an incredible manager I’m pretty sure he’ll do a good job.”