Emiliano Sala’s father dies, months after footballer killed in plane crash

Emiliano Sala’s father has died, months after the footballer was killed in a plane crash in the English Channel.

Horacio Sala (58), died at his home in Progreso in Argentina’s Santa Fe province, local media reported on Friday.

The 28-year-old Argentine footballer, who had signed for Cardiff City, disappeared with the pilot of the Piper Malibu after it crashed in the waters north of Guernsey on January 21st.

Progreso mayor Julio Muller told radio station La Red of Mr Sala’s death.

“He could never get over Emi’s death,” Mr Muller said, according to local media reports.

Mr Muller cited “a heart problem” for the man’s death.

Emiliano Sala’s remains were recovered on February 6th after a private search, but the pilot, David Ibbotson (59), of Crowle, Lincolnshire, is still missing.

The father said he was “desperate” after the underwater search found the crashed aircraft. “I cannot believe it. This is a dream. A bad dream. I am desperate,” Mr Sala told local broadcaster Cronica TV. - PA