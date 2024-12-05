Premier League round-up: Huijsen heads Bournemouth to victory over Tottenham

Dean Huijsen heads home Bournemouth's goal during the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Bournemouth 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Bournemouth teenager Dean Huijsen’s first Premier League goal secured his side a deserved 1-0 home victory over a lacklustre Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old defender was left completely unmarked to head in Marcus Tavernier’s corner in the 17th minute and that proved enough to send Bournemouth above Tottenham in the table.

A lively Bournemouth side had a goal by Evanilson ruled out in the second half for offside and wasted several other chances to finish off the labouring visitors.

Tottenham offered precious little as an attacking force and a sixth defeat of the season left them in 10th place in the table with 20 points. Bournemouth rose to ninth with 21.

Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring Fulham's third goal with team-mates during the Premier League match against Brighton at Craven Cottage. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Fulham 3 Brighton 1

Alex Iwobi scored twice to lead Fulham to a 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton at Craven Cottage on Thursday, after a major blunder by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen had gifted the hosts an early lead.

Iwobi got the home side on the scoresheet in the fourth minute when Verbruggen tried to play the ball out but passed it straight to the Fulham forward who tapped into the far corner of the open net.

Brighton were the more dangerous team for much of the game and Carlos Baleba got the equaliser in the 56th minute when Joao Pedro laid the ball off with a back-heel and the midfielder fired in a blistering low shot.

Fulham retook the lead in the 79th minute when Andreas Pereira lashed in a corner that hit the back of Brighton’s Matt O’Riley and went into the net.

Iwobi completed his brace eight minutes later when he latched on to a pass from Antonee Robinson, and spun past a defender before shooting into the far corner.

Fulham climbed to sixth in the league table, one point behind fifth-placed Brighton.